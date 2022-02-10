Barnstormers Bring Back Teller, Peroni

Lancaster, PA - Right-handed pitcher Brent Teller and catcher Anthony Peroni will once again play a role on the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2022, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

They become the fifth and sixth players under contract for the upcoming campaign, which opens at Gastonia, NC on April 21.

Teller, 25, joined the Barnstormers in mid-July and made 25 appearances, including five starts. The Florida native went 5-2 with one save and a 5.14 ERA while striking out 55 batters in 56.1 innings of work. He notched his first professional victory at West Virginia, July 27 and earned his lone save two days later.

His first start came on September 12, dropping a 4-2 decision to Long Island in the second game of a doubleheader. Teller remained in the rotation for the remainder of the season, with the best of his five starts coming on September 25 when he fired seven innings of one-hit shutout baseball against Southern Maryland. He was not involved in the decision in the game.

Prior to coming to the Barnstormers, Teller pitched for five years at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut then spent an extra season due to Covid-19 with Rutgers where he was 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA last season and was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on May 4.

"Teller is a young guy who came in from the college ranks," Peeples said. "He showed a good arm with a couple of quality off speed pitches. We are going to give him the opportunity to start this year and are looking forward to seeing what he can do after getting his feet wet last season."

Peroni, 25, signed with the Barnstormers last spring from a tryout camp and spent the season sharing catching duties with veteran Anderson De La Rosa. The Hamilton County, NJ native batted .268 in 69 games while driving in 30 runs. His lone homer of the season was crucial, tying the second game of a June 12 doubleheader at Southern Maryland, 1-1, in the sixth inning. Lancaster would go on to win, 3-1, in the top of the seventh.

The catcher and corner infielder rapped out seven doubles in a span of 10 games played from June 29-July 18. He had a similar RBI tear in August, knocking home 13 runs in 15 games from August 5-September 6.

He had previously spent three seasons in the Washington Nationals organization after signing as a 14th round pick in 2017.

"Peroni learned a lot last season from playing in the Atlantic League," said Peeples. "I am excited to see how far he has come after last year, being a young player in a veteran league."

