Ducks Ground Ferryhawks in 11 Inning Matinee

May 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-7 in 11 innings on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the third inning against Staten Island starting pitcher Aaron Leasher thanks to an RBI double from Hector Gomez and a run-scoring base hit off the bat of Frank Schwindel. The FerryHawks scored three unanswered runs in the sixth off Ducks starter Wei-Yi Chen to take a 3-2 advantage by way of a two-run base hit from Nate Scantlin and a sacrifice fly by Korry Howell.

The Flock plated a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth frames to jump back out in front 6-3 on RBI base knocks from Manuel Geraldo and Gomez, a pinch-hit RBI double from Tyler Dearden and an RBI single by Chad Smith. The home team tied the game at six in the eighth on a two-run home run by Howell and a solo shot from Ben Norman.

In the 11th, Long Island went back out in front for good as Schwindel was at it again, blasting a three-run home run to left field off Brian Warzek. Matt Seelinger faced one batter and closed the game out for his team-best fourth save of the season and second in as many ballgames.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Chen allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings pitched, walking two and striking out three. Leasher gave up four runs on seven hits across six and two-thirds innings of work, walking three and striking out four. Justin Alintoff (2-0) was the winner in relief after allowing an unearned run on one hit in two innings pitched along with two walks. Warzek (1-2) was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on two hits (one home run) in two innings along with a pair of strikeouts.

Schwindel reached base four times with a home run, four RBI's, a run scored and two walks.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Right-hander Daniel Corcino (1-1, 3.86) makes the start for Long Island against Staten Island righty Mark Faello (0-1, 5.62).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.