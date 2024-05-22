Lexington Arms Limit Rockers in 2-1 Loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A day after an 11-10 extra inning win on Tuesday night, the High Point Rockers were held to just six hits as the Lexington Legends took game two of the series 2-1 in a morning matinee on Wednesday at Legends Field.

High Point starter Taylor Guerrieri was perfect through four innings, retiring the first 12 batters in order. The Rockers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth as Zander Wiel singled, moved to second on a fielder's choice by Ryan Grotjohn and scored on a single from Jake Washer.

The first batter that Guerrieri allowed on base touched all of them as Pedro Gonzalez led off the fifth with a solo homer that tied the game at 1-1.

The game remained tied until the Legends scored once off reliever Neil Uskali (L, 0-1) in the seventh to forge a 2-1 lead. Kole Cottam singled before Osmy Gregorio moved him to second with another single. Aldenis Sanchez doubled, scoring Cottam with Gregorio thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Joe Joe Rodriguez worked around a walk in the eighth to keep High Point off the board. In the ninth, the Rockers were able to get runners at first and second, but Osiris German (S, 1) came on for the Legends with one down and retired Clayton Mehlbauer and D.J. Burt on strikes to earn the save.

Lexington starter Dustin Beggs (W, 1-2) went seven innings and allowed five hits without a walk while striking out five.

Connor Owings and Washer each had two hits for the Rockers. The High Point pitching staff limited the Legends to just four hits but all four of them factored into the Lexington victory.

High Point, now 15-9 on the season, will play the final game of the three-game series vs. the Legends on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field.

