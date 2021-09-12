Ducks Defeat Barnstormers for Seventh Straight Win

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 6-2 on Saturday evening in the second of a four-game weekend series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Long Island jumped out in front 2-0 in the top half of the second inning against Lancaster pitcher Augie Sylk thanks to L.J. Mazzilli hustling down the line from third base on a wild pitch thrown by Sylk after Mazzilli began the rally with a leadoff opposite-field double off the right field wall, and a run-scoring two-base hit produced by Ramon Flores that allowed Chris Shaw to cross the plate after he chipped in with an infield single. Deibinson Romero's sacrifice fly one inning later plated Lew Ford who had a double of his own earlier in the frame as the Flock opened up a 3-0 cushion.

The Barnstormers made it a one run ballgame at 3-2 in the last of the fourth versus Iorio by way of a two-run home run to right field from Blake Gailen. The Ducks got some much needed two-out insurance in the sixth when Vladimir Frias (ten-game hitting streak, 14 game on-base streak) drove in Flores (walk) and Johnni Turbo (infield single) with a base knock to center and the visitors were now out in front 5-2. Sal Giardina's free pass with the bases loaded in the seventh brought in Mazzilli to give the game it's final score of 6-2. The bullpen duo of Brady Dragmire and Ricky Eusebio did the rest, firing three scoreless innings, with Eusebio erasing all six batters he faced including striking out the final two Lancaster hitters in his debut for the Flock, who won their seventh consecutive game.

Iorio (10-2) earned up the win, allowing two runs on four hits (one home run) in six innings pitched, walking three and striking out two to notch his team-best tenth quality start. Sylk (4-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits across six and two-thirds innings on the bump, walking six, striking out seven, hitting one batter and tossing two wild pitches. Mazzilli collected two hits, scored a pair of runs, and stole a couple of bases (15-15 overall).

The Ducks and Barnstormers conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon with a single-admission doubleheader as both games are slated for seven innings of play. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium, with the nightcap taking place approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (3-4, 4.63) toes the rubber for the Flock against Barnstormers righty Dominic DiSabatino (9-6, 7.67) in game one. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 1.93) will start game two for Long Island and will be opposed by Lancaster righty Brent Teller (3-0, 4.88).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 17, to begin a three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by NYCB. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

