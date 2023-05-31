Ducks' Comeback Falls a Run Short vs. Revs

May 31, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 8-7 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revolution took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Alejandro Rivero and Jacob Rhinesmith off Ducks starter Stephen Tarpley. The Ducks plated their first run in the second on Anthony Peroni's RBI infield single off Revs starter Pedro Vasquez.

York added a three-spot in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead, highlighted by an RBI double from Jhon Nunez and a two-run homer to right field by Drew Mendoza. Long Island closed to within two on Brian Goodwin's RBI single to right in the fifth and Boog Powell's run-scoring groundout in the sixth.

A three-run seventh for York put the visitor's ahead 8-3. Rivero's RBI single and Richard Urena's two-run single did the damage. The Ducks stormed back with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to close the gap to one. Tzu-Wei Lin's RBI single and Goodwin's three-run homer to right highlighted the scoring, but the Flock were unable to complete the comeback.

Vasquez (1-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing nine hits and a walk with one strikeout. Tarpley (1-2) took the loss, conceding eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and two walks in six and two-thirds innings with six strikeouts. Tasker Strobel collected his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Lin, Daniel Murphy and Alex Dickerson each had three hits for the Flock. Goodwin added two hits, four RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Thirsty Thursday, and all fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar during the game. There will also be an exclusive buy one, get one half-price special on all Stella Artois beer in the ballpark. Right-hander Joe Iorio (2-3, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Nick Raquet (3-2, 1.66).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.