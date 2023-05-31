WellSpan Park Certified Sensory Inclusive Venue by KultureCity

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that WellSpan Park has been certified a Sensory InclusiveTM venue by KultureCity© through a partnership that will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue, no matter their age or ability.

KultureCity© is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity© has created over 1,000 Sensory InclusiveTM public and private services, organizations, events, and venues in six countries, including special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All-Star Weekend.

WellSpan Park is the only Atlantic League of Professional Baseball ballpark to have received the certification.

The certification process ensures that the staff at WellSpan Park is trained annually by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. KultureCity© Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and KCVIP lanyards, will be available to all guests at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office in the ballpark who may feel overwhelmed by this new environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which can be a major part of the environment at a location like WellSpan Park. With its new certification, WellSpan Park is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

"In striving to be the most welcoming place in York, we recognized that there is a portion of our community for whom the usual sights and sounds of the ballpark may not always be welcoming," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "With the help of the experts at KultureCity©, we have learned how to recognize our neighbors with these concerns and provide them with the resources that enable them to enjoy their visit to our facility."

Prior to their visit to York's premier sports and hospitality venue, families and individuals can download the free KultureCity© App, where one can view what sensory features are available and where to access them, including Quiet Areas, where to get a KultureCity© Sensory Bag, and where the Headphone Zones are. The app also features the Social Story, which provides a customized visual preview of what to expect while enjoying a visit to WellSpan Park.

"Our communities shape our lives, and to know that WellSpan Park is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity©. "We're honored to partner with the York Revolution and WellSpan Park to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests!"

KultureCity© has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award. KultureCity© was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

