Ducks Claim Slugfest in First-Ever Visit to Frederick

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Spire City Ghost Hounds 12-9 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Long Island took a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Ghost Hounds starter Jake Fisher on a wild pitch that scored Boog Powell, an RBI single to center field by Alejandro De Aza and a two-run home run to left field by Sam Travis. Spire City tied the game at four in the second against Ducks starter Merandy Gonzalez on RBI doubles by Leobaldo Cabrera and Jimmy Paredes as well as a two-run single by Jose Marmolejos.

Scott Kelly's RBI single to center in the third put the Ghost Hounds in front 5-4. The Ducks took the lead back in the fourth on Joe DeCarlo's mammoth two-run homer to left and Ruben Tejada's RBI ground-rule double down the left field line. DeCarlo's second two-run homer in as many innings extended Long Island's advantage to 9-5 in the fifth. However, a four-run bottom of the frame, highlighted by Craig Dedelow's RBI double, Cabrera's two-run double and Marmolejos' RBI single, tied the game at nine.

The Ducks went back in front 12-9 in the sixth on Brantley Bell's two-run single to center and Powell's sac fly to left. That proved to be enough after the Ducks bullpen tossed four and one-third scoreless innings, yielding just two hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Gonzalez lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and three walks while striking out six. Fisher pitched just three innings, conceding seven runs on 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout. Franklin Van Gurp (1-0) got the win after recording the final out of the fifth. Nate Peden (2-3) took the loss, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks in two and one-third innings. Al Alburquerque collected his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Every Ducks starter reached base in the game. Bell led the offense with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Powell added three hits, an RBI, two runs, a walk and two stolen bases, while DeCarlo collected two homers, four RBIs, two runs and two walks.

The Ducks and Ghost Hounds continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Matt Solter (5-4, 6.08) takes the mound for the Ducks against Ghost Hounds righty Dustin Beggs (3-7, 5.87).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 8, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). 1969 World Series champion New York Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool will be making an appearance at the ballpark. Kranepool will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then sign autographs for fans outside the Waddle In Shop to promote his new book, which will be available for purchase in the store. He will be signing autographs for the first three innings of the game. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

