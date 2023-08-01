ALPB Bullpen, August 1, 2023

August 1, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







The Week Ahead: South Division contenders High Point and Gastonia will play a midweek series at Gastonia... So. Maryland is home for six games this week as the Blue Crabs press York for North Division leadership... With 994 all-time wins, Southern Maryland could become the sixth club in Atlantic League history to surpass 1,000 all-time wins and join active clubs Long Island, Lancaster and York in that elite club.

The Week that Was: In a match-up of division contenders, Lancaster took two of three at High Point during the midweek series... Long Island won five of six during the week including a sweep of Spire City and in the process won the 1,600th game in club history... In 31 ALPB games last week, 72 home runs were hit, an average of 2.3 per game.

Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt has reached base in 37 consecutive games, surpassing the previous league-high of 35 by Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr.... Burt has also scored a run in nine straight games... Charleston's Joe Testa has won his last five starts, going 5-0 with a 3.58 in July... Lancaster's Nile Ball has won his last four starts... Staten Island's Williams Ramirez has not allowed a hit in 10 straight outings.

Midweek Marvels: So. Maryland's Alex Crosby hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 7-5 win at Lexington on 7/25... SMD's Braxton Lee hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth on 7/26 to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 6-3 win... Gastonia's Scott Manea scored four times vs. Staten Island on 7/27... York's Richard Urena was 6-for-11 (.545) in three games vs. Charleston... Staten Island's Brandon Pugh stole four bases against Gastonia... Gastonia's Gunnar Kines fanned 11 Staten Island hitters in six innings on 7/25...Long Island's Kevin Quackenbush picked up a pair of saves vs. Spire City while So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon had two saves at Lexington.

Weekend Wonders: High Point's Ben Aklinski posted his second five-hit game of the year and his second six-RBI game vs. Spire City on 7/29... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson notched his second seven-RBI game of the year vs. Long Island on 7/29... Davidson had a pair of three-run homers and an RBI double... Gastonia's Zach Mort tied for the league lead with his ninth win of the season vs. Long Island on 7/29... Staten Island's Chris Brito hit a solo homer to lead the FerryHawks to a 2-1 win at Lancaster on 7/30...Southern Maryland's Ian Kahaloa became the second ALPB hurler to throw a nine inning complete game when he three-hit Charleston on 7/30. Long Island's Robert Stock also tossed a CG in his no-hitter vs. So. Maryland on 7/18...High Point's Ben Aklinski went 9-for-15 (.600) vs. Spire City while teammate Quincy Latimore was 9-for-12 (.750) with three HR and seven RBI.

Best of the Week: Long Island's Carlos Castro went 10-for-15 (.667) in five games during the week with four multi-hit games... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson drove in 11 runs... Lexington's Logan Brown logged 12 hits and Lancaster's Andretty Cordero had four doubles... Gastonia's Pedro Gonzalez mashed five extra-base hits... So. Maryland Ian Kahaloa had 16 strikeouts in 15 innings... So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon recorded three saves... High Point's Quincy Latimore slugged four homers.

Grand Slams: Ben Aklinski of High Point vs. Spire City, 7/29... High Point's Shed Long, Jr. vs. Spire City on 7/30.

Milestones: Charleston's Telvin Nash moved into a tie for seven on the ALPB all-time homer list . . . Blake Gailen (2012-18, 2021) also hit 117 in his career.

Team Efforts: Lancaster slapped seven doubles at High Point on 7/25... Long Island had nine extra base hits in an 18-1 win over Gastonia on 7/28... High Point scored a club record 14 runs in the ninth inning of a 22-2 win at Spire City on 7/29.

Pitching Plaudits: Staten Island two-hit Gastonia on 7/26... So. Maryland's Liam O'Sullivan won his seventh game with a 6-4 win over Charleston on 7/28...Long Island's Robert Stock fanned 12 Gastonia hitters over seven innings on 7/28, matching the league-high for the season... Lancaster's Nile Ball tossed a seven inning three-hitter at Staten Island on 7/29.

Long At-Bat of the Week: High Point's Michael Martinez popped out to second after 12 pitches from Lancaster's Jeff Bain on 7/25... Long Island's Kyle Lobstein used 12 pitches to strike out Spire City's Osvaldo Abreu on 7/27.

3 of a Kind Raudy Read, Spire City

Joe Testa, Charleston

Chris Proctor, Lancaster

Schedule

Tuesday, Aug 1 Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

York at Staten Island, 6:30

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Wednesday, Aug 2

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

York at Staten Island, 6:30

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Thursday, Aug 3

York at Staten Island, 11:00

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Friday, Aug 4

Spire City at York, 6:30

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7:00

Saturday, Aug 5

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30

Spire City at York, 6:30

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Sunday, Aug 6

Spire City at York, 2:00

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4:00

Long Island at High Point, 4:05

Active Career Stat Leaders

Hits Lew FordââââLIââââ1014

Scott KellyâSPCâââ544

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ525

Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ513

Yovan GonzalezââââCWVâââ447

Telvin NashâCWVâââ439

RBI

Lew FordââââLIââââ499

Telvin NashâCWVâââ301

KC HobsonâââSMDâââ269

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ266

Jimmy ParedesâââââSPCâââ235

Home Runs

Telvin NashâCWVâââ117

KC HobsonâââSMDâââ87

Lew FordââââLIââââ83

Jimmy ParedesâââââSPCâââ66

Nellie RodriguezââYRKâââ66

Runs Scored

Lew FordââââLIââââ534

Scott KellyâSPCâââ352

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ343

Telvin NashâCWVâââ303

Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ280

Doubles

Lew FordââââLIââââ218

Alejandro de AzaââLIââââ102

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ93

Telvin NashâCWVâââ93

Yovan GonzalezââââCWXâââ85

Triples

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ16

JC EncarnacionââââLEXâââ15

Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ15

Lew FordââââLIââââ13

Braxton LeeâSMDâââ12

Stolen Bases

Scott KellyâSPCâââ157

Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ145

Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ87

Michael RussellâââHPââââ73

Jack SundbergâââââSMDâââ70

Hit By Pitch

Scott KellyâSPCâââ70

Lew FordââââLIââââ61

Ryan HaugâââSMDâââ42

Luis CastroâSIââââ30

Michael BacaââââââSMDâââ28

Batting Average (min. 800 PA)

Andretty CorderoââLANâââ.335

Alejandro De AzaââLIââââ.328

Lew FordââââLIââââ.316

Michael RussellâââHPââââ.316

Boog PowellâLIââââ.313

Braxton LeeâSMDâââ.302

Alex CrosbyâSMDâââ.302

Wins

Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ95

David KubiakââââââSPCâââ37

Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ35

Joe IorioâââLIââââ33

Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ31

Appearances

Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ417

Jim FullerââSIââââ236

Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ228

Craig StemââHPââââ195

Joe KuziaâââLIââââ155

Games Started

Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ221

Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ85

David KubiakââââââSPCâââ84

Craig StemââHPââââ81

Joe IorioâââLIââââ74

Elih VillanuevaâââSPCâââ62

Liam O'SullivanâââSMDâââ60

Saves

Jim FullerââSIââââ76

Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ44

Victor CapellanâââYRKâââ31

Ryan DullâââHPââââ28

Jameson McGraneâââHPââââ26

Innings Pitched

Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ1416.1

Craig StemââHPââââ587.1

Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ517.0

David KubiakââââââSPCâââ511.1

Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ4811

Joe IorioâââLIââââ457.2

Strikeouts

Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ1,012

Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ585

David KubiakââââââSPCâââ502

Craig StemââHPââââ458

Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ424

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.