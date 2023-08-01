ALPB Bullpen, August 1, 2023
August 1, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
The Week Ahead: South Division contenders High Point and Gastonia will play a midweek series at Gastonia... So. Maryland is home for six games this week as the Blue Crabs press York for North Division leadership... With 994 all-time wins, Southern Maryland could become the sixth club in Atlantic League history to surpass 1,000 all-time wins and join active clubs Long Island, Lancaster and York in that elite club.
The Week that Was: In a match-up of division contenders, Lancaster took two of three at High Point during the midweek series... Long Island won five of six during the week including a sweep of Spire City and in the process won the 1,600th game in club history... In 31 ALPB games last week, 72 home runs were hit, an average of 2.3 per game.
Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt has reached base in 37 consecutive games, surpassing the previous league-high of 35 by Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr.... Burt has also scored a run in nine straight games... Charleston's Joe Testa has won his last five starts, going 5-0 with a 3.58 in July... Lancaster's Nile Ball has won his last four starts... Staten Island's Williams Ramirez has not allowed a hit in 10 straight outings.
Midweek Marvels: So. Maryland's Alex Crosby hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 7-5 win at Lexington on 7/25... SMD's Braxton Lee hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth on 7/26 to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 6-3 win... Gastonia's Scott Manea scored four times vs. Staten Island on 7/27... York's Richard Urena was 6-for-11 (.545) in three games vs. Charleston... Staten Island's Brandon Pugh stole four bases against Gastonia... Gastonia's Gunnar Kines fanned 11 Staten Island hitters in six innings on 7/25...Long Island's Kevin Quackenbush picked up a pair of saves vs. Spire City while So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon had two saves at Lexington.
Weekend Wonders: High Point's Ben Aklinski posted his second five-hit game of the year and his second six-RBI game vs. Spire City on 7/29... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson notched his second seven-RBI game of the year vs. Long Island on 7/29... Davidson had a pair of three-run homers and an RBI double... Gastonia's Zach Mort tied for the league lead with his ninth win of the season vs. Long Island on 7/29... Staten Island's Chris Brito hit a solo homer to lead the FerryHawks to a 2-1 win at Lancaster on 7/30...Southern Maryland's Ian Kahaloa became the second ALPB hurler to throw a nine inning complete game when he three-hit Charleston on 7/30. Long Island's Robert Stock also tossed a CG in his no-hitter vs. So. Maryland on 7/18...High Point's Ben Aklinski went 9-for-15 (.600) vs. Spire City while teammate Quincy Latimore was 9-for-12 (.750) with three HR and seven RBI.
Best of the Week: Long Island's Carlos Castro went 10-for-15 (.667) in five games during the week with four multi-hit games... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson drove in 11 runs... Lexington's Logan Brown logged 12 hits and Lancaster's Andretty Cordero had four doubles... Gastonia's Pedro Gonzalez mashed five extra-base hits... So. Maryland Ian Kahaloa had 16 strikeouts in 15 innings... So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon recorded three saves... High Point's Quincy Latimore slugged four homers.
Grand Slams: Ben Aklinski of High Point vs. Spire City, 7/29... High Point's Shed Long, Jr. vs. Spire City on 7/30.
Milestones: Charleston's Telvin Nash moved into a tie for seven on the ALPB all-time homer list . . . Blake Gailen (2012-18, 2021) also hit 117 in his career.
Team Efforts: Lancaster slapped seven doubles at High Point on 7/25... Long Island had nine extra base hits in an 18-1 win over Gastonia on 7/28... High Point scored a club record 14 runs in the ninth inning of a 22-2 win at Spire City on 7/29.
Pitching Plaudits: Staten Island two-hit Gastonia on 7/26... So. Maryland's Liam O'Sullivan won his seventh game with a 6-4 win over Charleston on 7/28...Long Island's Robert Stock fanned 12 Gastonia hitters over seven innings on 7/28, matching the league-high for the season... Lancaster's Nile Ball tossed a seven inning three-hitter at Staten Island on 7/29.
Long At-Bat of the Week: High Point's Michael Martinez popped out to second after 12 pitches from Lancaster's Jeff Bain on 7/25... Long Island's Kyle Lobstein used 12 pitches to strike out Spire City's Osvaldo Abreu on 7/27.
3 of a Kind Raudy Read, Spire City
Joe Testa, Charleston
Chris Proctor, Lancaster
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug 1 Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30
York at Staten Island, 6:30
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35
Long Island at Spire City, 7:00
Wednesday, Aug 2
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30
York at Staten Island, 6:30
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35
Long Island at Spire City, 7:00
Thursday, Aug 3
York at Staten Island, 11:00
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35
Long Island at Spire City, 7:00
Friday, Aug 4
Spire City at York, 6:30
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35
Long Island at High Point, 6:35
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7:00
Saturday, Aug 5
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30
Spire City at York, 6:30
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35
Long Island at High Point, 6:35
Sunday, Aug 6
Spire City at York, 2:00
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4:00
Long Island at High Point, 4:05
Active Career Stat Leaders
Hits Lew FordââââLIââââ1014
Scott KellyâSPCâââ544
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ525
Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ513
Yovan GonzalezââââCWVâââ447
Telvin NashâCWVâââ439
RBI
Lew FordââââLIââââ499
Telvin NashâCWVâââ301
KC HobsonâââSMDâââ269
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ266
Jimmy ParedesâââââSPCâââ235
Home Runs
Telvin NashâCWVâââ117
KC HobsonâââSMDâââ87
Lew FordââââLIââââ83
Jimmy ParedesâââââSPCâââ66
Nellie RodriguezââYRKâââ66
Runs Scored
Lew FordââââLIââââ534
Scott KellyâSPCâââ352
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ343
Telvin NashâCWVâââ303
Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ280
Doubles
Lew FordââââLIââââ218
Alejandro de AzaââLIââââ102
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ93
Telvin NashâCWVâââ93
Yovan GonzalezââââCWXâââ85
Triples
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ16
JC EncarnacionââââLEXâââ15
Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ15
Lew FordââââLIââââ13
Braxton LeeâSMDâââ12
Stolen Bases
Scott KellyâSPCâââ157
Johnni TurboââââââGASâââ145
Trayvon RobinsonââLANâââ87
Michael RussellâââHPââââ73
Jack SundbergâââââSMDâââ70
Hit By Pitch
Scott KellyâSPCâââ70
Lew FordââââLIââââ61
Ryan HaugâââSMDâââ42
Luis CastroâSIââââ30
Michael BacaââââââSMDâââ28
Batting Average (min. 800 PA)
Andretty CorderoââLANâââ.335
Alejandro De AzaââLIââââ.328
Lew FordââââLIââââ.316
Michael RussellâââHPââââ.316
Boog PowellâLIââââ.313
Braxton LeeâSMDâââ.302
Alex CrosbyâSMDâââ.302
Wins
Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ95
David KubiakââââââSPCâââ37
Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ35
Joe IorioâââLIââââ33
Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ31
Appearances
Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ417
Jim FullerââSIââââ236
Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ228
Craig StemââHPââââ195
Joe KuziaâââLIââââ155
Games Started
Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ221
Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ85
David KubiakââââââSPCâââ84
Craig StemââHPââââ81
Joe IorioâââLIââââ74
Elih VillanuevaâââSPCâââ62
Liam O'SullivanâââSMDâââ60
Saves
Jim FullerââSIââââ76
Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ44
Victor CapellanâââYRKâââ31
Ryan DullâââHPââââ28
Jameson McGraneâââHPââââ26
Innings Pitched
Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ1416.1
Craig StemââHPââââ587.1
Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ517.0
David KubiakââââââSPCâââ511.1
Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ4811
Joe IorioâââLIââââ457.2
Strikeouts
Daryl ThompsonââââSMDâââ1,012
Ricardo GomezâââââCWVâââ585
David KubiakââââââSPCâââ502
Craig StemââHPââââ458
Mitch AtkinsââââââHPââââ424
