ALPB Bullpen, August 1, 2023

The Week Ahead: South Division contenders High Point and Gastonia will play a midweek series at Gastonia... So. Maryland is home for six games this week as the Blue Crabs press York for North Division leadership... With 994 all-time wins, Southern Maryland could become the sixth club in Atlantic League history to surpass 1,000 all-time wins and join active clubs Long Island, Lancaster and York in that elite club.

The Week that Was: In a match-up of division contenders, Lancaster took two of three at High Point during the midweek series... Long Island won five of six during the week including a sweep of Spire City and in the process won the 1,600th game in club history... In 31 ALPB games last week, 72 home runs were hit, an average of 2.3 per game.

Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt has reached base in 37 consecutive games, surpassing the previous league-high of 35 by Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr.... Burt has also scored a run in nine straight games... Charleston's Joe Testa has won his last five starts, going 5-0 with a 3.58 in July... Lancaster's Nile Ball has won his last four starts... Staten Island's Williams Ramirez has not allowed a hit in 10 straight outings.

Midweek Marvels: So. Maryland's Alex Crosby hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 7-5 win at Lexington on 7/25... SMD's Braxton Lee hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth on 7/26 to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blue Crabs a 6-3 win... Gastonia's Scott Manea scored four times vs. Staten Island on 7/27... York's Richard Urena was 6-for-11 (.545) in three games vs. Charleston... Staten Island's Brandon Pugh stole four bases against Gastonia... Gastonia's Gunnar Kines fanned 11 Staten Island hitters in six innings on 7/25...Long Island's Kevin Quackenbush picked up a pair of saves vs. Spire City while So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon had two saves at Lexington.

Weekend Wonders: High Point's Ben Aklinski posted his second five-hit game of the year and his second six-RBI game vs. Spire City on 7/29... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson notched his second seven-RBI game of the year vs. Long Island on 7/29... Davidson had a pair of three-run homers and an RBI double... Gastonia's Zach Mort tied for the league lead with his ninth win of the season vs. Long Island on 7/29... Staten Island's Chris Brito hit a solo homer to lead the FerryHawks to a 2-1 win at Lancaster on 7/30...Southern Maryland's Ian Kahaloa became the second ALPB hurler to throw a nine inning complete game when he three-hit Charleston on 7/30. Long Island's Robert Stock also tossed a CG in his no-hitter vs. So. Maryland on 7/18...High Point's Ben Aklinski went 9-for-15 (.600) vs. Spire City while teammate Quincy Latimore was 9-for-12 (.750) with three HR and seven RBI.

Best of the Week: Long Island's Carlos Castro went 10-for-15 (.667) in five games during the week with four multi-hit games... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson drove in 11 runs... Lexington's Logan Brown logged 12 hits and Lancaster's Andretty Cordero had four doubles... Gastonia's Pedro Gonzalez mashed five extra-base hits... So. Maryland Ian Kahaloa had 16 strikeouts in 15 innings... So. Maryland's Bruce Rondon recorded three saves... High Point's Quincy Latimore slugged four homers.

Grand Slams: Ben Aklinski of High Point vs. Spire City, 7/29... High Point's Shed Long, Jr. vs. Spire City on 7/30.

Milestones: Charleston's Telvin Nash moved into a tie for seven on the ALPB all-time homer list . . . Blake Gailen (2012-18, 2021) also hit 117 in his career.

Team Efforts: Lancaster slapped seven doubles at High Point on 7/25... Long Island had nine extra base hits in an 18-1 win over Gastonia on 7/28... High Point scored a club record 14 runs in the ninth inning of a 22-2 win at Spire City on 7/29.

Pitching Plaudits: Staten Island two-hit Gastonia on 7/26... So. Maryland's Liam O'Sullivan won his seventh game with a 6-4 win over Charleston on 7/28...Long Island's Robert Stock fanned 12 Gastonia hitters over seven innings on 7/28, matching the league-high for the season... Lancaster's Nile Ball tossed a seven inning three-hitter at Staten Island on 7/29.

Long At-Bat of the Week: High Point's Michael Martinez popped out to second after 12 pitches from Lancaster's Jeff Bain on 7/25... Long Island's Kyle Lobstein used 12 pitches to strike out Spire City's Osvaldo Abreu on 7/27.

Schedule

Tuesday, Aug 1 Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

York at Staten Island, 6:30

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Wednesday, Aug 2

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

York at Staten Island, 6:30

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Thursday, Aug 3

York at Staten Island, 11:00

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at Spire City, 7:00

Friday, Aug 4

Spire City at York, 6:30

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7:00

Saturday, Aug 5

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30

Spire City at York, 6:30

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35

Long Island at High Point, 6:35

Sunday, Aug 6

Spire City at York, 2:00

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4:00

Long Island at High Point, 4:05

Active Career Stat Leaders

Hits Lew Ford    LI    1014

Scott Kelly SPC   544

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   525

Johnni Turbo      GAS   513

Yovan Gonzalez    CWV   447

Telvin Nash CWV   439

RBI

Lew Ford    LI    499

Telvin Nash CWV   301

KC Hobson   SMD   269

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   266

Jimmy Paredes     SPC   235

Home Runs

Telvin Nash CWV   117

KC Hobson   SMD   87

Lew Ford    LI    83

Jimmy Paredes     SPC   66

Nellie Rodriguez  YRK   66

Runs Scored

Lew Ford    LI    534

Scott Kelly SPC   352

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   343

Telvin Nash CWV   303

Johnni Turbo      GAS   280

Doubles

Lew Ford    LI    218

Alejandro de Aza  LI    102

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   93

Telvin Nash CWV   93

Yovan Gonzalez    CWX   85

Triples

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   16

JC Encarnacion    LEX   15

Johnni Turbo      GAS   15

Lew Ford    LI    13

Braxton Lee SMD   12

Stolen Bases

Scott Kelly SPC   157

Johnni Turbo      GAS   145

Trayvon Robinson  LAN   87

Michael Russell   HP    73

Jack Sundberg     SMD   70

Hit By Pitch

Scott Kelly SPC   70

Lew Ford    LI    61

Ryan Haug   SMD   42

Luis Castro SI    30

Michael Baca      SMD   28

Batting Average (min. 800 PA)

Andretty Cordero  LAN   .335

Alejandro De Aza  LI    .328

Lew Ford    LI    .316

Michael Russell   HP    .316

Boog Powell LI    .313

Braxton Lee SMD   .302

Alex Crosby SMD   .302

Wins

Daryl Thompson    SMD   95

David Kubiak      SPC   37

Mitch Atkins      HP    35

Joe Iorio   LI    33

Ricardo Gomez     CWV   31

Appearances

Ricardo Gomez     CWV   417

Jim Fuller  SI    236

Daryl Thompson    SMD   228

Craig Stem  HP    195

Joe Kuzia   LI    155

Games Started

Daryl Thompson    SMD   221

Mitch Atkins      HP    85

David Kubiak      SPC   84

Craig Stem  HP    81

Joe Iorio   LI    74

Elih Villanueva   SPC   62

Liam O'Sullivan   SMD   60

Saves

Jim Fuller  SI    76

Ricardo Gomez     CWV   44

Victor Capellan   YRK   31

Ryan Dull   HP    28

Jameson McGrane   HP    26

Innings Pitched

Daryl Thompson    SMD   1416.1

Craig Stem  HP    587.1

Ricardo Gomez     CWV   517.0

David Kubiak      SPC   511.1

Mitch Atkins      HP    4811

Joe Iorio   LI    457.2

Strikeouts

Daryl Thompson    SMD   1,012

Ricardo Gomez     CWV   585

David Kubiak      SPC   502

Craig Stem  HP    458

Mitch Atkins      HP    424

