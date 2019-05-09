Ducks Claim Pitcher's Duel in Waddle-Off Fashion to Seal Sweep

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 1-0 in waddle-off fashion on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Both starters were brilliant in the ballgame. Ducks starter Darin Downs tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two singles and no walks while striking out five. Blue Crabs starter Brandon Cumpton gave up no runs in seven innings, yielding only three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Neither side was able to dent home plate until the bottom of the ninth inning. Kirk Nieuwenhuis led off the ninth inning with a double to right-center field, went to third base on a throwing error and scored on a two-out wild pitch by reliever Brandon Chaffee.

Ducks reliever Sean Nolin (1-0) earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings in relief, giving up just one hit while striking out four. Chaffee (0-1) took the loss, allowing the winning run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

Long Island's pitching staff faced just one batter over the minimum in the ballgame. Steve Lombardozzi, David Washington and Ramon Cabrera each collected a hit and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to open a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT (8:05 p.m. EDT) at Constellation Field. Right-hander Brett Marshall (1-1, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Dallas Beeler (2-0, 3.60).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 17, to begin a four-game series against the New Britain Bees. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m.

