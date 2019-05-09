Detwiler Fitted for Sox

May 9, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The contract of York Revolution left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox, both organizations announced Thursday morning. Detwiler is expected to report to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights as he becomes the first member of the 2019 Revs to have his contract purchased by a Major League club.

Detwiler becomes the 42nd player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by an MLB franchise during the Atlantic League season, and he is the second to have it done twice, joining outfielder Val Majewski, who went from York to the Oakland Athletics in 2010 and from York to the Texas Rangers in 2011.

A veteran of parts of 10 MLB seasons, Detwiler began his Revs career in 2018, and his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners on June 1 after he went 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six starts with York. Spending the majority of the season at Triple-A Tacoma, Detwiler was called up to pitch in relief for the Mariners on August 21, becoming the 10th Revolution alum to go to the Majors and the fourth to do so in the same season.

This time around, the 33-year-old's contract has been purchased three weeks earlier in the Revolution season, making it the third Revolution contract to be purchased in-season by the White Sox (1B Telvin Nash-2016, RHP Devan Watts-2018). Detwiler was 0-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three starts for the Revs this season and walked just two batters in 16.0 innings. The Opening Day starter for the Revs, Detwiler currently ranks 8th in the Atlantic League in ERA, 6th in innings, and 10th in WHIP (1.25).

"We couldn't be happier for Ross," commented Revs manager Mark Mason. "He has demonstrated exactly what our league is all about. He's come in both seasons, worked hard, has been a consummate professional, and is very deserving of the opportunity to get back to the Majors."

The St. Louis native was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in 2007 and was called up that season, his first of seven years in the Majors spent with Washington. His best season came in 2012, when he went 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA over 33 appearances (27 starts) for the National League Eastern Division champions. The 6-foot-3 southpaw has appeared in 190 Major League games (89 starts) for Washington, Texas, Atlanta, Cleveland, Oakland, and Seattle, owning 23 wins, 354 strikeouts, and a 4.36 ERA.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.