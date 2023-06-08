Ducks Announce Slate of Unused Ticket Days

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that June 27-30 and July 11 and 12 will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the ballpark box office ONLY, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. Tickets can be exchanged for games June 27-29 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, June 30 against the Staten Island FerryHawks and July 11 and 12 against the Lancaster Barnstormers. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

June 27: Foam Finger Giveaway, courtesy of Drake's Cakes (first 1,500 fans) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000)

June 28: Superhero Night with appearances by Spider-Man and Iron Man and Kids Health & Safety Expo, presented by Stony Brook Children's Hospital, plus Waddle In Wednesday (merchandise spotlight)

June 29: 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series with Lew Ford Oversized Baseball Cards (first 1,500 fans) and Thirsty Thursday (drink specials plus Duck Club open to all fans)

June 30: Tap Room Friday (special discount coupons from The Tap Room) and Grand Slam Friday (chance to win $25,000)

July 11: Triple Play Tuesday (Chance to win $25,000)

July 12: Irish Heritage Night and Waddle In Wednesday (merchandise spotlight)

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

