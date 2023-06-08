Blue Crabs Suffer Tough Loss

(High Point) The Blue Crabs were riding high after claiming their fourth straight victory on this lengthy road trip. Southern Maryland started the game with their rookie hurler, Jared Burch, trying to win his fourth consecutive game.

The High Point Rockers broke their recent slump with Zander Wiel slammed a two-run homer for his ninth of the year. The Blue Crabs scored one run when Philip Caulfield hit a groundball to drive in the only run for Southern Maryland. It was 2-1 after two and a half innings.

Home runs were the charging force for the Rockers; John Nogowski belted his 11th home run to make it 4-1, Beau Taylor hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth, and Michael Martinez hit one more in the fifth. With the rain washing away, so did the Blue Crabs' four-game winning streak, as the Rockers beat down the Crabs 12-1.

The Blue Crabs will return to Truist Point Park for the final time this series tomorrow; the ALPB wins leader, Mitch Lambson, will try to stay undefeated tomorrow. The rubber match is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and the contest will be telecasted onto FloSports.

