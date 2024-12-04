Ducks Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season, presented by Catholic Health. Second-year manager Lew Ford returns to lead the Flock, joined by returning pitching coach Bobby Blevins and former Ducks pitching coach Billy Horn, who will serve in the role of bench coach.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with Bobby and Billy this season," said Ford. "We are all eager to put together a championship-winning ballclub and celebrate a historic season for the Ducks organization."

Ford enters his second season as Ducks manager and 15th with the organization. During his first managerial season, he saw an Atlantic League best 10 players have their contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. By leading the circuit, the Ducks garnered the league's inaugural Player Transfers Award. Overall, the Ducks posted a winning record of 64-62 in Ford's first season as skipper.

During his franchise-best 13-year playing career with the Ducks (nine as a player/coach), the 48-year-old totaled a team record 1,036 hits, good for the third-most in Atlantic League history. He ranks second all-time in franchise history for batting (.318, min. 1,000 at bats), games played (877), RBIs (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541). In addition to being named the 2014 Atlantic League Player of the Year, Ford has helped two other Ducks earn the same honor (Jordany Valdespin, 2018; Steve Lombardozzi, 2021). He has also guided two Ducks to ALPB batting titles (Sean Burroughs, 2015; Alejandro De Aza, 2022).

The Selden, N.Y., resident played on the Ducks Atlantic League championship-winning teams in 2012, 2013 and 2019. He also helped lead the Flock to eight division championships and 11 postseason appearances as a player/coach. The seven-year MLB veteran with the Twins and Orioles set ALPB single-season records for hits (189) and games played (140) during his 2014 MVP season. Ford was also selected to play in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2014, 2015 and 2018) and earned two ALPB Postseason All-Star selections (2014, 2018).

Blevins returns to the coaching staff for a second season after guiding the pitching staff last year. Six pitchers had their contract purchased during the 2024 campaign, three of which immediately reported to Triple-A. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber made his way from the Ducks back to the Major Leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays in a span of just over two months. Additionally, closer Ramon Santos earned the Team MVP award after leading all Ducks with a 0.58 ERA and 45 appearances while ranking third in the Atlantic League with 14 saves.

Previously, the 39-year-old pitched in the Atlantic League during parts of eight seasons (2012-19), including five with the Ducks (2012-16). The righty was exceptional during Long Island's back-to-back Atlantic League championship runs in 2012 and 2013, combining to post a 2.70 ERA in three postseason starts. In his Ducks career, the Syracuse, N.Y., native posted with a 3.88 ERA and 291 strikeouts over 73 regular season appearances (69 starts).

Horn enters his second season on the Ducks coaching staff after serving as the team's pitching coach in 2017. Under his guidance, two pitchers reached the Major League level after playing with Long Island in the same season (Tim Melville, Minnesota Twins; Henderson Alvarez, Philadelphia Phillies). During his 12-year coaching career, he has seen a total of 12 players reach the Major Leagues.

Since his time with the Ducks, the 45-year-old spent two seasons managing in the Atlantic League with the Charleston Dirty Birds (2022-23). He also managed the Normal Cornbelters of the Frontier League in 2018. The Bronx, N.Y., native has held professional coaching roles in the Pecos League (Roswell, 2012), Frontier League (Ottawa, 2015-16), Atlantic League (High Point, 2019-21) and American Association (Cleburne, 2024). Horn's playing career included time as a pitcher with the San Marino Titans (2003-04) and Montepaschi Orioles Grosseto (2010) of the Italian Baseball League and the Long Beach Armada of the Golden League (2005).

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

