Christmas Tree Lane Starts December 6th

December 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







What: Christmas Tree Lane presented By WellSpan Health

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, December 6th - Monday, December 23rd and is open 5:30-9:30PM Sunday - Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. Closed December 9th

Who: All Public Welcome - Free Admission

About: The holiday season is here, and Clipper Magazine Stadium is thrilled to announce the return of Christmas Tree Lane, now in its fifth year, running from December 6th through December 23rd! This festive, free event invites guests to explore a stunning display of 100 beautifully decorated trees, generously provided by Elizabeth Farms.

Visitors to Christmas at the Stormers can enjoy the festive atmosphere, browse the uniquely decorated trees, and vote for their favorites. Each vote costs $2, with all proceeds going directly to local nonprofits, making it easy for everyone to enjoy the holiday spirit while giving back to the community.

Come celebrate the season with us and help spread holiday cheer!

Hot Food, Snacks, Sweet Treats and Drinks will be available for purchase.

Throughout the month there will be many festive activities including weekly theme nights:

- Every Night We Are Open:

- Take Pictures with Santa from 6-9PM.

- Elf on the Shelf - Families can search for multiple hidden Elves as they walk through Christmas Tree Lane.

- Adult Scavenger Hunt - Participate in this hunt as you stroll through Christmas Tree Lane and get entered into a MUST WIN 2025 Stormers prize pack.

- See PA's largest Santa standing 42 feet tall!

- Wednesdays: Wet Nose Wednesday- bring your dog to see the Christmas Trees and get a free photo with Santa presented by LCM Subaru.

- Fridays: Take pictures with your favorite Holiday Characters from 6-9pm presented by Apex.

- December 6th - The Grinch

- December 13th - Elsa and Olaf

- December 20th - Anna and Kristoff

- Saturdays: Read stories with Mrs. Claus from 6-9pm in the team store.

- December 12th, 15th & 19th: Take Pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8pm presented by Glo Fiber.

For more information please visit the Lancaster Stormers website https://www.lancasterstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/christmas-tree- lane/

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 4, 2024

Christmas Tree Lane Starts December 6th - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.