Dubuque Adds Hockey Operations Coordinator and Video Coach

August 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have added Nick McCann to their staff as the team's Hockey Operations Coordinator & Video Coach.

McCann brings experience in hockey operations at the highest level of the sport, spending time last season with the Nashville Predators. In his role in Nashville, McCann assisted the staff with team and player reports among other projects.

"We are very excited to welcome Nick to the Saints Staff as our Hockey Operations Coordinator & Video Coach," said head coach Evan Dixon. "His professionalism and attention to detail will make him a huge asset to our day-to-day operations."

McCann also spend two seasons as the video coach for the SUNY Cortland Men's Hockey team. In that role, McCann tracked every game and put together video clips for the coaching staff and the team.

"I'm excited to join the Fighting Saints organization as I begin my professional career in hockey operations," stated newcomer Nick McCann. "I would like to thank Trevor Edwards and Evan Dixon for giving me the opportunity to join this successful organization. I'm looking forward to supporting the coaching staff and contributing to the winning culture of the Dubuque Fighting Saints."

In addition to Rory Dynan and Jacob Semik, McCann joins the Saints staff as a first-time USHL staff member. He will work under head coach Evan Dixon and report to Saints coaching staff.

