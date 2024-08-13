Capitols Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols announced on Tuesday the promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. Every single night the team will have something that fans should love coming to the door.

Starting off with the team's first ever $1 Beer Weekend on September 27th and 28th, the Capitols will host ten $1 Beer Nights presented by Coors Light throughout the season.

The Capitols are rolling out a whole bunch of new promotions for the 2024-25 season. These include promotions like Oktoberfest, Teachers Appreciation, and Sensory Day.

In an ode to the original USHL Capitols, the team will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut during the 1984-85 season on January 17th. That night, the team will be wearing specialty jerseys, which will have a classic logo on the front.

A couple of fan favorites move from the spring to the fall with the Caps Carnival moving to a Halloween themed carnival on October 25th and Pucks & Paws moving to November 16th.

As a fun twist to the promotional schedule, the team is unveiling their first Mystery Promo Night. What will be one of the best promotions of the year will be hidden until the day of the event.

The full promotional schedule can be found below.

Capitols 2024-25 Promotional Schedule:

September

27: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

28: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

October

12: Oktoberfest - $3 Beer & $6 Brat and Select Beer/Soda Combos

18: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

25: Halloween Caps Carnival

November

1: Teacher Appreciation - Teachers get in free with school ID

*2: Military Appreciation presented by Alliant Power - Active duty and veterans get in free.

15: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

16: Pucks + Paws

22: Mystery Promo Night

23: Wine Night (Taylor's Version) - Capitols Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (First 400 Fans), Half Off Wine, Taylor Swift Music All Night

December

6: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

*13: Wisconsin Night - $3 Miller Lite, Spotted Cow, Moon Man

14: Teddy Bear Toss presented by Canopy Wealth Management

January

4: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

*17: 40th Anniversary Celebration presented by MGE

24: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

February

7: Country Night - $3 PBR & $3 Nachos, Country Music All Night

8: D.C. Eagle's Birthday presented by American Family Insurance

15: Mitten Toss presented by Alliant Energy

16: Sensory Day - No light show, goal horn, and lower volume sounds during this game.

21: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

*22: Be the Miracle Night benefiting the Bob Suter Memorial Foundation - 1980 US Olympic Bobblehead Giveaway (1,000 fans)

23: Scout Day

28: Make-A-Wish Night presented by Bergstrom, Star Wars Night

March

20: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

*21: Cross-Check Cancer Night benefiting the American Cancer Society

April

4: Fan Appreciation Night - Mystery giveaways throughout the night.

5: First Responders Night - First Responders get in free with corresponding ID.

12: $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light

* Specialty Jersey Auction

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.