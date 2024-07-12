Duane Bailey Joins Cobras Ownership Group

July 12, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras keep the foot on the pedal for the 2025 season earlier this week, the team announced the great news of the return of the 2024 NAL Coach of the Year. Today, Majority Owner John Kane has confirmed that the team has expanded its ownership group as Duane Bailey becomes the next minority owner to join the team for the 2025 season. Bailey comes to Carolina with an abundance of experience in both collegiate & professional sports. His wealth of knowledge & leadership includes administrative roles with Eastern College Athletics Conference (ECAC) where he continues to serve as on the board of directors. His career also includes leadership roles on governing bodies of the USA Lacrosse, USA Bobsled & Skeleton, and USA Tennis Association.

"I am thrilled to join the Carolina Cobras ownership group and be a part of such a dynamic and passionate organization. My experience in both professional and collegiate athletics has taught me the importance of strong leadership and community engagement, and I am eager to contribute to the continued success of the Cobras."

Duane Bailey joins fellow minority owners Dr. Kellie Dixon who also joined the ownership group this offseason, as well as veteran owners Mark Francis, Theron Davis, Paulie Walnutz, Josh Resignalo, and majority owner John Kane. For more information on opportunities with the Carolina Cobras contact john@carolinacobras.com.

