Drillers Take Opener in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers dropped the opener of their only series in Tulsa this season by a final score of 10-4. The game featured the Double-A and Travs debut for 20-year old outfielder Julio Rodriguez, one of baseball's top prospects, who recorded two hits but not much else went right for the visitors. Carlos Rincon smacked a grand slam as part of a five-run third inning to give the Drillers an early lead they would not relinquish. Alejandro Requena lasted just 2.2 innings and took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Rincon's slam went to the opposite field and came on an 0-2 pitch with two out.

* Arkansas tried to claw back but after they scored in the 5th and 6th innings, Tulsa answered in the bottom half each time.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Julio Rodriguez: 2-5, 2B, RBI

* C Brian O'Keefe: 3-4, run, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* O'Keefe's three hits were his team leading 13th multi-hit game of the season.

* Coupled with Wichita's loss at Amarillo, Tulsa moved back into 1st place in the division.

Up Next

The teams meet again on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (0-1, 5.53) getting the start against righty Bryan Brickhouse (1-1, 1.15). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

