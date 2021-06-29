Sod Poodles Homestand Features Back-To-Back-To-Back Fireworks Shows

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will kick off a six-game homestand at HODGETOWN against the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, beginning today, June 29 and running through Independence Day. The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions as well as an Independence Day weekend celebration which includes back-to-back-to-back postgame fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now and are limited. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

A summary of details of each game date is below:

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 1 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Giveaway: Sod Poodles Clear Fanny Pack (First 1,500 fans)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, July 2 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks - Enjoy the start of the holiday weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- The night before Independence Day will feature another night of postgame fireworks!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m.

- Celebrate Independence Day while enjoying America's Pastime in your own backyard at HODGETOWN! Following the game, a fireworks show will light the downtown Amarillo night sky!

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

