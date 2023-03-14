Dragons Single-Game Ticket Sales Begin Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2023 home games will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 15. The Dragons 23rd Opening Day is set for Tuesday, April 11 when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 PM.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2023 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 11:00 AM and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 PM for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 PM. Exceptions include Saturday, April 15 at 1:05 PM and Saturday, April 29 at 1:05 PM. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Each Sunday the Dragon will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 29, as well.

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including ZOOperstars on July 8 and BirdZerk! on July 7.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

TICKET OPTIONS

Group outings are also available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Drone Express Dragons Lair, party decks, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

The Drone Express Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, kettle chips, pasta salad, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and shirt.

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates include Saturday, April 15, Sunday, April 30, Friday, May 19, Thursday, June 1, Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 25, Friday, July 7, Sunday, August 6, Friday, August 25, and Thursday, September 7.

The Dragons wildly popular barstool seating will return in 2023. Single game tickets are $15 per seat. Season tickets are also available in this space.

The Dragons two new season ticket clubs are also available for purchase. Both clubs provide great benefits including free events, Dragons gift card worth 10% of your ticket package, and custom gifts based on your club. Dragons Family Club members will have exclusive access to Dragons Family Movie Night and a "Meet the Team" event. They will also receive a hard-sided Dragons cooler. Similarly, Dragons Business Club members will receive an exclusive Dragons padfolio and access to a Business Expo and Networking Night, presented by Dayton Business Journal.

