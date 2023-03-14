The Show Sandwich Victorious in 2023 Timber Rattlers Food Fight

March 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







The Show Sandwich Victorious in 2023 Timber Rattlers Food Fight Leo & Balky's entry wins a place on menu at Wisconsin games this season GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Show Sandwich scored the victory in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2023 Food Fight. The recipe submitted by Leo & Balky from The Score beat out four other finalists in the fan vote to have their sandwich placed on concession menus at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Show Sandwich is a fried chicken breast topped with melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese and a sweet & savory bacon cherry jam served on grilled sourdough bread. Fans will be able to order this new sandwich from the Cher-make concession stand on the third base side of the stadium and in the Fox Club.

Leo & Balky will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch for winning this year's Food Fight.

Past winners of Wisconsin's Food Fight include the Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger, the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, and Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

Opening night for the 2023 season is Friday, April 7 with a road game against the Beloit Sky Carp. The home opener for Wisconsin is Tuesday, April 11 with the Rattlers hosting the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.