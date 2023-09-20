Dragons Edwin Arroyo Named Midwest League's Best Prospect; Julian Aguiar Also Honored

Dayton, Ohio - Minor League Baseball today announced its official 2023 Midwest League Full-Season All-Star Team and player awards, and the Dayton Dragons were well-represented. Shortstop Edwin Arroyo, who spent the entire season with the Dragons, was named the league's "Top MLB Prospect" and was also named as the MWL's all-star shortstop for the season. Additionally, Julian Aguiar, who spent the majority of the season with the Dragons before being promoted to Double-A in July, was selected as a MWL all-star starting pitcher based on his season in Dayton.

"He's a very impressive young player," said Dragons manager Bryan LaHair about Arroyo. "He's improved in every aspect of his game. He's improved tremendously on defense. He's improved tremendously with his baserunning IQ, understanding when to steal, how to steal, his jumps. His ability to hit line drives, to level out his bat at times when he needs to with his two-strike approach. I can't say enough about Edwin Arroyo. He's been reliable. He's been nothing but exceptional this year and it has been a pleasure to work with him."

The awards were chosen in a vote by Midwest League managers. Midwest League broadcasters served as the nominating group for the voting process, selecting the names on the ballot.

The selection of Arroyo (uh-ROY-oh) marks the second straight year that a Dragons player has been selected as the Midwest League's top major league prospect. In 2022, Elly De La Cruz, also a shortstop, was awarded the same honor. One other player in Dragons history, outfielder Austin Kearns in 2000, has been selected as the MWL's best MLB prospect. Kearns, was a co-winner in 2000, sharing the honor with Peoria's Albert Pujols.

Arroyo becomes the fifth Dayton full-season all-star shortstop, joining De La Cruz in 2022, Billy Hamilton in 2011, Zack Cozart in 2008, and Chris Valaika in 2007.

Aguiar (AG-ee-arr) becomes the second starting pitcher in Dragons history to be selected as a full-season Midwest League all-star, joining Tyler Mahle in 2015.

Arroyo and Aguiar bring the historical total of Dragons players selected as Midwest League full-season all-stars to 24 as they join a list that also includes Wily Mo Pena, Edwin Encarnacion, Jay Bruce, Justin Turner, and Jose Siri among others.

Arroyo was acquired by the Reds in a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline late in the 2022 season. The trade sent Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo to Seattle in exchange for four players, including Arroyo and former infielder Noelvi Marte (Marte joined the Dragons immediately after the trade and has already made a successful jump to the Major Leagues with the Reds). In a late-season Baseball America survey of Midwest League managers, Arroyo was named the league's "Best Defensive Shortstop."

Arroyo finished among the Midwest League leaders in several categories this season as the youngest position player in the league to compile at least 250 at-bats. He finished first in the league in triples (10), tied for second in hits (118), third in extra base hits (49), tied for fourth in runs scored (72), tied for seventh in both doubles (26), and stolen bases (28), tied for 17th in home runs (13), and 18th in slugging percentage (.427).

Aguiar was the league's best starting pitcher during his time with the Dragons, earning a promotion to Chattanooga on July 14. At the time of his promotion, Aguiar's earned run average stood at 1.92, 52 points better than any other qualified pitcher in the league. Aguiar posted a record of 4-1 and limited opposing hitters to a combined batting average of just .174 (44 hits allowed in 70.1 innings) with 24 walks and 77 strikeouts. He was the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in May and is one of the leading candidates for Reds 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year (to be announced at RedsFest in December). Aguiar was also effective after his promotion to Chattanooga and earned the start in their playoff series opener on September 19. Aguiar was the Reds 12th round draft pick in 2021 out of Cypress College in California.

