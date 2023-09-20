Minor League Baseball Announces 2023 High-A League Awards and All-Star Teams
September 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.
MIDWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Nathan Martorella Fort Wayne San Diego .259/.371/.450, .821, 16 HR, 73 RBI
Second Base Jace Jung West Michigan Detroit .254/.377/.465, .842, 14 HR, 43 RBI
Shortstop Edwin Arroyo Dayton Cincinnati .248/.321/.427, .748, 13 HR, 55 RBI
Third Base Tanner Schobel Cedar Rapids Minnesota .288/.366/.493, .859, 14 HR, 61 RBI
Catcher Jimmy Crooks Peoria St. Louis .271/.358/.433, .791, 13 HR, 73 RBI
Outfield Victor Scott II Peoria St. Louis .282/.365/.398, .763, 29 RBI, 50 SB
Outfield Kala'i Rosario Cedar Rapids Minnesota .252/.364/.467, .831, 21 HR, 94 RBI
Outfield Jakob Marsee Fort Wayne San Diego .273/.413/.425, .838, 13 HR, 41 RBI
Designated Hitter Emmanuel Rodriguez Cedar Rapids Minnesota .240/.400/.463, .863, 16 HR, 55 RBI
Utility Taylor Young Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) .246/.375/.363, .738, 55 RBI, 56 SB
Starting Pitcher Ian Bedell Peoria St. Louis 27 G, 4-2, 2.44 ERA, 120 SO
Starting Pitcher Julian Aguiar Dayton Cincinnati 14 G, 4-1, 1.92 ERA, 77 SO
Starting Pitcher Justin Wrobleski Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) 25 G, 4-4, 2.90 ERA, 109 SO
Starting Pitcher Troy Melton West Michigan Detroit 16 G, 3-1, 2.48 ERA, 61 SO
Reliever Miguel Rodriguez Cedar Rapids Minnesota 33 G, 2-3, 2.85 ERA, 42 SO, 14 SV
Reliever Frankie Scalzo Jr. South Bend Chicago (NL) 35 G, 4-4, 2.31 ERA, 64 SO, 8 SV
Manager of the Year Brian Dinkelman Cedar Rapids Minnesota 82-50, Won 1st & 2nd half division title
Most Valuable Player Kala'i Rosario Cedar Rapids Minnesota .252/.364/.467, .831, 21 HR, 94 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Ian Bedell Peoria St. Louis 27 G, 4-2, 2.44 ERA, 120 SO
Top MLB Prospect Edwin Arroyo Dayton Cincinnati .248/.321/.427, .748, 13 HR, 55 RBI
NORTHWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Tyler Locklear Everett Seattle .305/.422/.549, .971, 12 HR, 44 RBI
Second Base Michael Turconi Vancouver Toronto .299/.418/.486, .904, 7 HR, 41 RBI
Shortstop Adael Amador Spokane Colorado .302/.391/.514, .905, 9 HR, 35 RBI
Third Base Ivan Melendez Hillsboro Arizona .270/.352/.593, .945, 18 HR, 43 RBI
Catcher Harry Ford Everett Seattle .257/.410/.430, .840, 15 HR, 67 RBI
Outfield Jordan Beck Spokane Colorado .292/.387/.566, .944, 20 HR, 72 RBI
Outfield Yanquiel Fernandez Spokane Colorado .319/.354/.605, .959, 17 HR, 64 RBI
Outfield Alberto Rodriguez Everett Seattle .306/.393/.580, .973, 11 HR, 58 RBI
Designated Hitter Hogan Windish Everett Seattle .270/.372/.506, .878, 22 HR, 84 RBI
Utility Sterlin Thompson Spokane Colorado .323/.399/.520, .919, 7 HR, 39 RBI
Starting Pitcher Reid VanScoter Everett Seattle 25 G, 10-6, 3.27 ERA, 157 SO
Starting Pitcher Dylan Ray Hillsboro Arizona 22 G, 7-6, 3.81 ERA, 123 SO
Starting Pitcher Yu-Min Lin Hillsboro Arizona 13 G, 1-3, 3.43 ERA, 76 SO
Starting Pitcher Carson Palmquist Spokane Colorado 15 G, 7-2, 3.73 ERA, 106 SO
Reliever Matt Svanson Vancouver Toronto 24 G, 4-1, 1.23 ERA, 36 SO, 6 SV
Reliever Tyler Myrick Eugene San Francisco 26 G, 1-2, 1.04 ERA, 25 SO, 9 SV
Manager of the Year Ryan Scott Everett Seattle 74-68, 2nd half champions
Most Valuable Player Jordan Beck Spokane Colorado .292/.387/.566, .944, 20 HR, 72 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Reid VanScoter Everett Seattle 25 G, 10-6, 3.27 ERA, 157 SO
Top MLB Prospect Adael Amador Spokane Colorado .302/.391/.514, .905, 9 HR, 35 RBI
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Abimelec Ortiz Hickory Texas .290/.363/.624, .987, 26 HR, 81 RBI
Second Base Tsung-Che Cheng Greensboro Pittsburgh .308/.406/.575, .981, 9 HR, 31 RBI
Shortstop Jackson Holliday Aberdeen Baltimore .314/.452/.488, .940, 5 HR, 35 RBI
Third Base Blaze Jordan Greenville Boston .324/.385/.533, .918, 12 HR, 55 RBI
Catcher Drake Baldwin Rome Atlanta .260.385/.466, .851, 14 HR, 54 RBI
Outfield Dru Baker Bowling Green Tampa Bay .307/.396/.491, .887, 13 HR, 39 RBI
Outfield Roman Anthony Greenville Boston .294/.412/.569, .981, 12 HR, 38 RBI
Outfield Dylan Beavers Aberdeen Baltimore .273/.369/.463, .832, 9 HR, 48 RBI
Designated Hitter Jase Bowen Greensboro Pittsburgh .257/.333/.469, .802, 23 HR, 88 RBI
Utility Carson Williams Bowling Green Tampa Bay .254/.351/.506, .857, 23 HR, 77 RBI
Starting Pitcher Drew Thorpe Hudson Valley New York (AL) 18 G, 10-2, 2.81 ERA, 138 SO
Starting Pitcher Keyshawn Askew Bowling Green Tampa Bay 24 G, 8-6, 3.70 ERA, 104 SO
Starting Pitcher Isaac Coffey Greenville Boston 11 G, 4-2, 2.83 ERA, 83 SO
Starting Pitcher Josh Stephan Hickory Texas 12 G, 6-3, 2.17 ERA, 73 SO
Reliever Jack Neely Hudson Valley New York (AL) 31 G, 5-3, 2.03 ERA, 74 SO, 6 SV
Reliever Paul Gervase Brooklyn New York (NL) 31 G, 2-2, 1.72 ERA, 76 SO, 6 SV
Manager of the Year Chad Comer Hickory Texas 70-55, 2nd half division champions
Most Valuable Player Abimelec Ortiz Hickory Texas .290/.363/.624, .987, 26 HR, 81 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Drew Thorpe Hudson Valley New York (AL) 18 G, 10-2, 2.81 ERA, 138 SO
Top MLB Prospect Jackson Holliday Aberdeen Baltimore .314/.452/.488, .940, 5 HR, 35 RBI
