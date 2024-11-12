Dragons Clubhouse Manager Aiden Reverman Wins MWL Award
November 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO-Minor League Baseball (tm) (MiLB(tm)) today announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full season Minor Leagues.
Aiden Reverman of the Dayton Dragons was named Midwest League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year. Reverman has been with the Dragons in his current role for two years after graduating from Thomas More University, where he played baseball. He is also a graduate of Lakota West High School in West Chester.
The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season.
