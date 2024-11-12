South Bend Cubs Offering Free Tickets for Holiday Donations

November 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Help make a difference for a family in need this holiday season and make a donation to the South Bend Cubs Holiday Food and Toy Drive. Like last year, the Cubs have teamed up with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to accept non-perishable food items (canned or bag). New for this year, all new, unopened toys will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Beginning November 15 and running through December 16, food and toy donations will be accepted at the Cubs Den Team Store. For every non-perishable food item (canned or bag) or new, unopened toy donated, you will receive one ticket voucher that can be exchanged for a field box ticket to a 2025 South Bend Cubs game on April 9, April 22, or April 23.

On Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Cubs will also host a special meet and greet at the Cubs Den as the food and toy drive comes to a close. Fans can meet South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Ivy along with a special appearance by the local United States Marines.

"Last year, our food and toy drive was a huge success for our local families in need," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing and Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "Over 600 pounds of food and 100 toys were donated in 2023. This year, as we team up with our local Marines, we hope to continue to grow this program and surpass last year's donation.

South Bend Cubs mascot Stu (right) and Assistant GM Chris Hagstrom-Jones dropped off over 600 lbs of food to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in December of 2023.

"The need for food assistance remains high for many neighbors in the communities we serve," said Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO, Food Bank of Northern Indiana. She added, "So much about the holiday season is centered around family and food. Our network of partner agencies in our six-county service area have seen an 11% increase in the need for food assistance and a 17% increase in St. Joseph County. These food donations help many who continue to struggle."

"This holiday season let's make a difference in the lives of children in need. Join us and the South Bend Cubs in making this Christmas special by spreading joy of giving to brighten a child's holiday season," said Corporal Drazen Obradovic 2024 United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Coordinator. "Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves."

Vouchers will be given at time of donation at the Cubs Den Team Store. Those vouchers can be exchanged once single game tickets become available in March. The Cubs Den Team Store is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All food collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and all toys collected will be donated to the St. Joseph County Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. For food donations, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana accepts non-perishable food donations. For a list of items in need and items that cannot be accepted, click here. For the toy drive, Toys for Tots will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys, books, games, and stocking stuffers.

