Doughboys Set Attendance Record on Opening Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Johnson City welcomed in the new season with a new attendance record at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Tuesday's game was an all-time record at the ballpark, as 4,254 fans cheered on the Doughboys to a 14-1 Opening Day victory over Greeneville. The attendance broke the previous record, set in 2019, by more than 300 fans.

"The fans and community are amazing here in Johnson City. Their unwavering support of the Doughboys makes it fun to come to the ballpark and put on a show every night," said Doughboys general manager Patrick Ennis.

The Doughboys led the Appalachian League in attendance in 2022, with Tuesday's attendance being nearly 500 more than the highest attended game in the league-leading season.

"It's really a testament to our staff," Ennis said. "Making the fans have the best experience they can is always our top goal, and days like today show how much work our staff does on a daily basis to accomplish that."

The Doughboys sent the record crowd home happy, as the team struck for 14 runs in a blowout win over division foe Greeneville.

The team took notice and appreciated the record crowd. "The fans have always been huge for us in my time here." Johnson City manager Kevin Mahoney exclaimed. "We really appreciate the support, and hope to keep bringing winning baseball to Johnson City."

The Doughboys will be back home Thursday and Friday, as they host the Princeton WhistlePigs. Tickets are available online at jcdoughboys.com or over the phone at 423-461-4866.

