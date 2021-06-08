Doughboys Roll to 15-4 Blowout Win over State Liners

The Johnson City Doughboys scored nine runs over the final two innings and rolled to a 15-4 blowout win over the Bristol State Liners on Monday night in Bristol.

The State Liners (2-2) committed three errors in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth to aid the Doughboys (2-2), who tallied a double-digit run total for the second time this season.

The game started off with four straight walks issued to Johnson City hitters, and the visitors took advantage to the tune of four first inning runs. Bristol fought back to make it a slim 5-4 Doughboys advantage heading to the eighth, but that's when the wheels started to come off for the State Liners.

Chyran Cruse had a big night at the plate for Johnson City, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Jaxson Crull and Connor James finished with two hits apiece.

Trevor Hinkel earned the win on the mound for the Doughboys, tossing four innings and striking out four while allowing just two runs.

Johnson City continues their road stretch with a trip to Greeneville to face the Flyboys tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

Fans can listen to live audio coverage of every Johnson City Doughboys game by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/fans/audio-listen-live

