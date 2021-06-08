Kingsport Starts Road Trip with Dominant Win

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Kingsport Axmen started their 6-game road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Kingsport allowed just two hits, and struck out eleven.

After a delayed start due to weather, the Axmen (2-3) offense wasn't bothered, stringing together three walks and a pair of RBI singles for a 4-run 2nd inning.

Another rally in the 5th added insurance for the visitors when newcomer Pablo Ruiz drove in a run with his first Appy League hit, followed by a Connor Milton sacrifice fly and a run-scoring error to extend the Axmen lead to 7-2.

Elizabethton (2-3) led first thanks to a pair of RBI fielder's choices in the opening frame. Kingsport starting pitcher Malik Binns settled in after that, disposing the River Riders in order in the 2nd and 3rd innings.

The Kingsport bullpen was dazzling in Sunday's win, and continued where they left off against Johnson City. Adam Parra followed Binns with two shutout innings, then Kingsport native Matt Taylor needed just 12 pitches to lockdown the River Riders. Cole Kirschsieper struck out four in two innings, elevating his K total to nine on the young season.

Lastly, Jack Popolizio allowed a run but closed it out, propelling Kingsport to a 2-game winning streak into tomorrow's series finale with Elizabethton Wednesday. First pitch from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark is 7:00 PM ET. Fans can hear all Axmen games by going to https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/kingsport/fans/audio-listen-live.

