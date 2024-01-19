Doughboys Pitching Coach Ryan Mossman Accepts Job with New York Yankees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys would like to congratulate pitching coach Ryan Mossman, who is leaving the Doughboys for a coaching position with the New York Yankees. Mossman spent the previous two seasons as the Doughboys pitching coach and four seasons as the pitching coach at Milligan University. The 2023 pitching staff led the league in both ERA and WHIP while holding opponents to a .214 batting average.

"I am very proud of Moss. He is a special guy," Doughboys manager Kevin Mahoney said. "No one is more deserving of this opportunity than him. His work ethic, attention to detail and his ability to communicate are on another level. He is going to do great things, and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family. We were lucky to have him for the time we had."

"I would like to thank Boyd Sports and the Appalachian League for giving me the opportunity to join this great organization in Johnson City for the past two seasons," Mossman said. "I have had a blast working with Patrick, Kevin and the rest of the staff and players in Johnson City. We have seen players move on to the next level and have been able to hoist a banner at the end of the season. The turnaround we were able to have was one of the most rewarding and thrilling journeys I've been on. Lastly to the fans of Johnson City, you are second to none and my family will miss the interactions we had each home game. Until next time, #RallyTheTroops!"

"It has been a great honor to work with Mossman these past two summers," Doughboys general manager Patrick Ennis said. "I am extremely happy for him, his wife, Dakota, and their son, Shepherd, as they begin their new adventure with the New York Yankees. They will forever have a home here in Johnson City and wish them the best."

