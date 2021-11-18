Doug "The Thug" Smith to Attend FPHL Game Saturday

DANBURY, CT - Doug "The Thug" Smith, the subject of the movie Goon, will be attending the Hat Tricks game this Saturday night.

As Smith calls it, his "underdog story" was portrayed in the 2011 movie. The main character Doug Glatt, played by Seann William Scott, was based on Smith's career.

Smith didn't play hockey until close to the age of 20, but his boxing background helped him become an enforcer on the ice.

He will be in Danbury, playing in the Moustache Classic hockey tournament supporting Movember.

Danbury Arena is hosting the tournament and Smith will be at the Hat Tricks game on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Smith will be available to take pictures and sign autographs for all fans in attendance at Saturday's game.

"If I can make some fans days with a photo, I'm all for it," said Smith.

Saturday night is also Teacher Appreciation Night at the Hat Tricks game. All teachers will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage and hot dog for the game.

