Double-Digit Scoring from Wilson, Young Help Drive USA Past Germany 87-68

August 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LILLE, France - Jackie Young scored 19 points and A'ja Wilson added 14 in leading the USA (3-0) to an 87-68 victory over Germany (2-1) to close out pool play on Sunday evening. Kelsey Plum chipped in 6 points and dished out 5 assists and Chelsea Gray had 2 assists. In addition to their scoring contributions, Wilson added 3 boards, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots; while Young added 4 caroms, 2 assists and 4 steals.

The USA travels to Paris for the medal rounds and its Aug. 7 quarterfinal opponent will be announced by FIBA later today.

Germany held a 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. The U.S. went ahead 24-22 at 6:49 in the second quarter and never again trailed. Wilson hit a fadeaway jumper at 3:06 to give the USA its first double-digit lead of the game, 34-24, and the USA held a 41-29 advantage at the half. The red, white and blue was up 69-46 after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Young at the end of the third quarter, and finished out the final frame with the eventual 19-point win.

