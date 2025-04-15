Dontrelle Willis Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher Dontrelle Willis has been chosen as the 24th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Willis was a member of the Ducks during the 2013 season. The 2003 National League Rookie of the Year made 14 starts with the Flock, posting a 5-4 record with a 2.57 ERA, three complete games, one shutout and 52 strikeouts in 87.2 innings of work. He was selected to play in the Atlantic League All-Star Game at Southern Maryland and got the start for the Liberty Division, working a 1-2-3 first inning. He also totaled three RBIs on May 11 vs. Somerset when he was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter.

The two-time National League All-Star's contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Angels organization in August. He went on to make five appearances (four starts) with Triple-A Salt Lake to finish the 2013 season and pitched in 2014 with Triple-A Fresno in the San Francisco Giants organization. The Ducks ultimately won the 2013 Atlantic League championship, with the southpaw being awarded a championship ring for his contributions to the team. Willis currently resides with his family in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is a studio and game analyst for FOX Sports and Apple TV as well as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers television broadcast team.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher Mike Loree (2011-12)

Reserve Kraig Binick (2011-13) Pitcher Dontrelle Willis (2013)

Reserve Manager

