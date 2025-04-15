Ghost Peppers Sign Narciso Crook & Adam Scott

April 15, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed OF Narciso Crook and LHP Adam Scott for 2025, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Tuesday.

Crook, 29, played in the Reds organization from 2014-2021, reaching as high as Triple-A Louisville. The outfielder then made it to the big leagues with the Cubs in 2022, playing in four games for Chicago. Crook played for Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox system in 2023, and spent last season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association. In 100 games with the Dogs, Crook hit .264 with an .892 OPS, 26 homers and 73 RBIs. He also tallied 21 stolen bases.

Scott, 29, was drafted by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. After attending Wofford College, Scott spent six years pitching in Cleveland's system, most recently pitching for Triple-A Columbus in 2023. In 23 appearances, including 10 starts, the southpaw posted a 5.83 ERA with Columbus, striking out 45 in 46.1 innings.

With the addition of these two 29-year-olds, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 19 players for the 2025 season.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

RHP Matt Hartman

RHP Nick Snyder

LHP Nick Horvath

LHP Ryan Hennen

LHP Kevin Smith

LHP Adam Scott

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Braxton Davidson

INF Jack Reinheimer

OF Eric De La Rosa

OF Kevin Watson Jr.

OF Narciso Crook

The team will complete the player signing announcements over the next two weeks.

