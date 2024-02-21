Don't Miss Wednesday's Episode of "The Inside Pitch"

WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch", the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns this evening on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The program, hosted by Goldeyes broadcaster Trevor Curl, will air from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Wednesday's show will feature skipper Logan Watkins, right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa, and outfielder Adam Hall.

Watkins was named the fifth manager in franchise history November 1. The former Chicago Cubs infielder spent the previous two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he piloted a team that qualified for the post-season three times.

Bourassa will be entering his fourth professional season in May. The 27-year-old finished the 2023 campaign with an 11-6 win-loss record that tied him for the league lead in victories. A native of Lethbridge, Alberta, Bourassa notched two complete games in 17 starts while also making two appearances out of the bullpen. He has compiled a 20-11 record with a 4.17 earned run average in 43 professional games - all with the Goldeyes.

Signed February 2, Hall was chosen in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario. He played parts of six seasons in the Orioles' system, reaching as high as Class-AAA with the International League's Norfolk Tides in 2022. The 24-year-old has a career .279 batting average with 61 doubles, 11 triples, ten home runs, and 118 runs batted in. He has swiped 101 bases and has only been caught stealing 17 times.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2024 Inside Pitch Remaining Airdates

Wednesday, February 21

Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, May 1

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

