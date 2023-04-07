Don't Miss Our First Homestand of 2023

April 7, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians open their 2023 home schedule with a six-game set against the defending Northwest League champion Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate) starting on Tuesday, April 11th. The season's first homestand is filled with fantastic fireworks, storybook princesses, and, of course, the return of baseball to Avista Stadium! Tickets for the series are available.

Get together with your favorite people and head to the ballpark! Our hospitality areas offer all-inclusive packages with food & beverage and some of the best views at the ballpark.

