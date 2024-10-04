Donation Drive: Helping Western NC and the Upstate with the Blood Connection and Essential Items Collection

October 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Hurricane Helene's impact on Western North Carolina and the Upstate is unimaginable; and now more than ever, our friends and community need all the support we can provide. As harrowing stories of survival and untold damage emerge, you have the chance to help save lives by donating blood and donating essential items to those most in need throughout our community.

Monday, October 7th

Blood Drive with The Blood Connection | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | The Front Porch at Fluor Field

Donors receive $50 in TBC rewards which they may choose to donate to two charities to aid hurricane relief in Western North Carolina: Samaritan's Purse and North Carolina Foundation of Nursing. Donors will also receive 10% off at New Realm Brewing Co. - Greenville and two complimentary tickets to Green Monster Mash at Fluor Field on Friday, Oct. 25th.

Register here. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups are always welcome.

Essential Items Collection | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Fluor Field Team Store

Please bring essential items to aid in hurricane relief to the Team Store outside the Main St. Gates including: Pop-top canned goods, boxed meals, peanut butter and protein bars, bottled water and sports drinks, diapers, formula, hygiene products, first aid supplies, cleaning supplies, batteries, flashlights, etc. Donors will receive a 20% off coupon to be used at the Team Store.

