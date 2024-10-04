Rome Emperors Announce 'Bigger Than Baseball Campaign' for Southeastern Hurricane Relief

ROME, GA. - With a unique connection to each state affected by Hurricane Helene, the Rome Emperors are launching their "Bigger Than Baseball" t-shirt fundraiser to aid in the relief effort.

The t-shirt features silhouettes of the states affected by Helene on top of the words "Bigger Than Baseball." Despite having competitors in each of those states, the devastation caused by the late September storms have called for a pause on the competitive spirit that we exude season to season.

Bigger Than Baseball's main objective is to become good neighbors of our sister teams like Augusta and Hickory, and our fellow South Atlantic League teams like Asheville, Greenville, and Spartanburg.

All proceeds from the Bigger Than Baseball t-shirt will go to various relief efforts across the southeast, in hopes that we can lend a helping hand all the way from Northwest Georgia. Organizations like MANNA Food Bank, North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, United Way of Asheville and Bucombe County, Hearts With Hands, and Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta are all groups that could benefit from extra funds raised from this t-shirt.

The Rome Emperors believe in being good members of our community, and so do the residents of Floyd County and the surrounding area. This t-shirt fundraiser allows us and our fans to support the communities and areas that are hurting from this storm.

We understand that the relief effort and clean-up in western North Carolina and the surrounding region will go on for months, even years. Our efforts will continue as long as they are needed. The Minor League Baseball community is tight-knit, and we believe that now is the time to show the rest of the country just what it means to be a part of it.

