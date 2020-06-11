Dominick Manochio Re-Ups with Dashers

June 11, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Dashers are proud to announce the re-signing of Dominick Manochio!

Manochio joined the team last season after a successful career that saw him play at Indiana Tech and Robert Morris University.

"I'm really excited to be back in Danville," Manochio said of his return to the squad. "I'm really looking forward to getting an opportunity to bring another championship to dasher nation!"

Despite appearing in just three games before the season was cut short shortly after his joining-- Manochio was an impact throughout his time with the squad, and looks to have an even bigger impact in his first full professional year.

"I'm ecstatic for the opportunity to learn from coach Gary and fired up to get to work the fellas!"

In his last year with Robert Morris, Manochio had 42 total points in 37 games played, and a massive 40 assist season, and then joined the Dashers squad shortly after.

"Last season I was lucky enough to play 1 home game after my college season and I instantly felt at home," Manochio told Dashers media. "Such a great group of guys, and the community accepted me immediately."

Manochio joins a talented field of veterans, and an exciting group of young newcomers and new players to the team.

"I'm honored to be apart of the 10th anniversary team and can't wait to put on a show for the best fans in the league!"

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.