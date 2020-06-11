Brad Denney Re-Ups with Dashers

Danville Dashers defenseman Brad Denney

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are proud to announce the re-signing of veteran defenseman Brad Denney!

Denney will re-join the Dashers once again after finishing another year as a defense staple for the squad, appearing in five seasons for Danville and accumulating an impressive statline on both sides of the ice.

"I am beyond excited about signing with the Dashers for another season," Denney told Dasher media. "I can't wait to get back on the ice with the boys and to get the season rolling!"

Overall Denney has appeared in 174 games as a Dasher (25 of those last year), and accumulated 112 points from the defensive spot.

"Playing in Danville has truly been a blessing to me since my first season. Our fans make playing at the Palmer Arena an absolute blast."

Denney, the Fishers, Indiana native, was the 2015 defensemen of the year in the FHL, and has been a stalwart in Dasher defensive lines since then.

"I have been blessed to win a Championship in Danville and I look forward to making a run this season and fighting to bring the cup back home to Dasher Nation!"

Denney rejoins a team with many a returning veteran, but also filled with young talent at just about every spot on the ice. We'll have more signings right here on the Dashers social media.

