Domination from Westchester!

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Conor McGlynn and Jonathan Jiménez each recorded a brace with Miguel Diaz also striking in the second half to power Westchester SC to a dominant 5-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at the Stadium at Memorial Field, extending the visitors' winless run on the road to six games.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

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