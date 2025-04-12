Dominant Huskies Take 2-0 Series Lead

April 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads find themselves in a considerable hole in their Round 2 series versus Rouyn-Noranda as they prepare to head home to Nova Scotia. The Huskies dominated in a 5-0 victory in the second game of the series on Saturday, led by Bill Zonnon's two goals and two assists.

The Herd were more than doubled in shots to the tune of 46-19 but perhaps of more immediate concern for the Mooseheads is the status of star goalie Jacob Steinman. The player who has undoubtedly been the MVP of the playoffs for Halifax to this point made 36 saves but left the game after allowing the fifth goal with 11 minutes remaining in the third period. The second Ty Higgins tally of the game came on the first shot Steinman faced after appearing to injure himself while making a save moments earlier. He struggled to get back to his feet and remained hunched over until the whistle sounded, at which time he decided to stay in the game. Higgins scored almost immediately and Nick Cirka was sent in to replace Steinman.

Halifax fell victim to a relentless Huskies attack that continued to come in waves throughout the game and Rouyn-Noranda overwhelmed the Moose with speed and pressure while failing to make any mistakes on the defensive end. The home team cam out firing with 15 shots in the first period and 18 in the second while the Mooseheads struggled to get any room or opportunity to respond offensively. The teams were scoreless through 20 minutes thanks to Steinman's heroics but the Herd could only hold off the onslaught for so long and Higgins and Zonnon broke through with goals 35 seconds apart just over six minutes into the second period. Rouyn added another one from Zonnon to take a 3-0 lead to the final stanza. Remi Gelinas and Higgins piled on in the third period for a relatively easy victory and a commanding series lead for the Huskies with 2,375 fans standing and cheering as the final horn sounded.

Rookie goalie Samuel Meloche made 19 saves to earn his first career playoff shutout. The 17-year-old had five during the regular season as part of his 30-win campaign. Nick Cirka stopped all five shots he faced after coming on in relief of Steinman.

Patrick McNab was a physical presence for Halifax with a game-high five hits one night after posting a game-high six hits in the opener. Halifax will look to change the momentum of the series back on the larger Scotiabank Centre ice surface when they hope to host three consecutive games. Halifax is home on Tuesday night at 7pm in Game 3, Wednesday at 7pm in Game 4 and if they win either of those games then they would also host Game 5 on Friday at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now for Games 3 and 4 at Ticketmaster.ca .

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.