Dominance in Huntsville Rockets Mayhem to Seventh-Straight Win

HUNTSVILLE, AL - After a flair for the dramatics at home on Thursday Night against the Havoc, Macon would travel to Huntsville looking for a game of less heart palpitations than the previous night would hold. Riding a six-game win streak into their final game of the weekend, the Mayhem would look to create further separation between them and Pensacola.

Mason Baptista, the hottest hand in the Southern Professional Hockey League in the last few games, would waste no time in picking up where he left off in his hat trick performance last night. Just 4:15 into the first period, Baptista would net his ninth of the year, and give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead they wouldn't soon give up. Just over 12 minutes later, the eventual game-winner would come off the stick of the Captain Stephen Pierog. The first period would come to an end soon after, with Macon absolutely dominating on all facets, 2-0 on the scoreboard and shots in their favor 18-4.

Second period action would see Huntsville giving goaltender Ryan Ruck everything he could handle, but Ruck would stand tall in blocking all 16 shots. On the opposite end, Macon would muster eight shots of their own, but would be unable to find the back of the net again, keeping their 2-0 lead into the final frame.

In the final frame of the final game of the weekend for Macon, Max Cook would continue the success of the Mayhem Power Play just 5:22 in. Ryan Ruck would continue his streak of impressive saves, but would finally be beat with just over two minutes remaining in the third period, as Tommy Besinger would put the Havoc on the board too-little, too-late. With the net empty on the opposite end, Brian Bowen would score his fourth of the season, and put the game away with an impressive 4-1 victory.

Macon would finish the game, their seventh straight win, outshooting Huntsville 39-28. With February all said and done, the Mayhem would finish the month 9-1 overall, and strongly in sole-possession of first place. Macon enjoys the rest of the weekend off, and returns to the ice on Tuesday Night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a top two battle. They stay at home for games on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

