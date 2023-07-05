Dom Procopio Returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have made their second signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season, defenseman Dominick Procopio.

Starting his professional career in the 2021-22 season, Procopio played 53 games for the Havoc, contributing 2 goals and 19 assists. He totaled 67 penalty minutes with multiple fights.

Returning for the 2022-23 season, Procopio continued to impress. He recorded 1 goal, 13 assists, and 116 penalty minutes in 53 games, earning a well-deserved spot on the All-SPHL 2nd Team for that season. Procopio's exceptional defensive abilities and willingness to engage physically made him a standout player.

Procopio's signing for the upcoming season marks the first major move for the Huntsville Havoc. With his experience and familiarity with the team, he brings stability and leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Dom back this season," said head coach, Stuart Stefan. "He's amazing in his own zone, a great leader, and a physical player. It makes him a key player for us especially in a transformative year like this year."

As the Havoc gear up for the 2023-24 season, fans can anticipate Procopio's continued success and development. His inclusion on the All-SPHL 2nd Team further cements his status as one of the league's top defensemen.

