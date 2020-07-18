Dogs Turn in Complete Effort in 9-2 Win
July 18, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: The Chicago Dogs picked up their first home win of the season Saturday night, throttling the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a 9-2 victory. The Dogs piled up 11 hits - punctuated by a Joey Terdoslavich three-run home run - as they forced the rubber match.
Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy
Losing Pitcher: LHP Tyler Pike
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: Victor Roache. The second-year Dog racked up three singles in the win, driving in two runs, scoring one and stealing a base.
Next:
Who? Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs. Chicago Dogs, Game Three
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP Bradin Hagens (Fargo-Moorhead) vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)
Tickets: TheChicagoDogs.com/tickets
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: Thomas Dorminy pitched a solid six innings for the Dogs, picking up his second win against Fargo-Moorhead in the last six days. The first-year Dog is now 2-0 on the young season.
