'Dogs Snap Skid as Brownell Makes More History

LINCOLN, Nebraska - John Brownell tossed his 40th career complete game in his 300th career start, and the Saltdogs snapped a five-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Brownell allowed just two runs on six hits in his second complete game of the year, and the 'Dogs rallied late for Brownell's eighth win of the season.

Lincoln trailed 2-1 in the 7th after Ray Jones hit a two-out solo homer to give the RailCats a lead, but after Nick Schulz scored on a throwing error in the home-half of the 7th, Tyler Moore hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

Christian Ibarra later singled in another run before Daniel Herrera added an insurance run in the 8th.

It was the fifth time this year the 'Dogs have not had to use a reliever, and Lincoln's 25th win in 45 games at home.

Ibarra had two hits while Cody Regis went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Moore's RBI was his 40th of the season, and Curt Smith added his team-leading 57th RBI with a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 6th.

