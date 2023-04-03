'Dogs Roster Update: Lincoln Adds Wealth of Experience to Lineup

April 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs have added INF Will Kengor, OF Nick Anderson, OF Aaron Takacs and OF Connor Panas - four experienced position players - for the upcoming season.

Kengor, a familiar face for American Association fans over the last two seasons, joins the 'Dogs after spending parts of the last two years with the Milwaukee Milkmen and part of one season with the Kansas City Monarchs before that.

Kengor, 30, hit .264 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs in 91 games with Milwaukee last year, and he hit .280 with 20 doubles and an .858 OPS across 56 games with both Milwaukee and Kansas City the year prior.

This will be Kengor's second season playing under manager Brett Jodie, after hitting .321 in 129 games with Somerset in 2019. Kengor was added in a trade with Milwaukee in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 'Dogs added another familiar American Association face in Nick Anderson, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Kane County Cougars. Anderson, 26, hit .251 with a .764 OPS in 64 games for the Cougars last year, and he joined Kane County in 2021 after a brief stint with the traveling Houston Apollos.

The fourth-year pro signed with the Twins organization in 2021 and appeared in 33 games with Single-A Fort Myers. He played in 214 career collegiate games with Texas A&M Corpus Christi from 2016 to 2019.

Lincoln's lineup will also feature Aaron Takacs, who hit .298 with four homers and 41 RBIs across 93 games with Lake Country and Sioux Falls last year.

Takacs will be playing in his fourth professional season after working his way through the USPBL and Pecos League to earn a full-time roster spot in the American Association. Takacs introduced himself to the league as a standout over 54 games with the traveling Houston Apollos in 2021, hitting .337 with nine homers and 45 RBIs.

Connor Panas will join Takacs and Anderson in Lincoln's outfield after spending all of 2022 with Trois-Rivières of the Frontier League in 2022. Panas hit .254 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs in 81 games, and he has 22 homers across 151 games in his last two seasons.

Panas, 30, was drafted by his hometown Toronto Blue Jays in the 9th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Canisius College in Buffalo, NY and appeared in 401 career affiliated games with a .249 average and 52 career homers. This will be his first season in the American Association.

Stay tuned all offseason long for information regarding the 2023 season, including tickets, group sales, promotions and more! Visit saltdogs.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.