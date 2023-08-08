'Dogs Reschedule August 30th against Cleburne for 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska'

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs' game for Wednesday, August 30th against the Cleburne Railroaders has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 29th as part of a seven-inning doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. to free up that Wednesday for the University of Nebraska's 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska', the club has announced.

On August 30, Nebraska volleyball will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha in an outdoor volleyball match at Memorial Stadium with over 90,000 fans expected to attend.

Fans with tickets to the August 30th Lincoln Saltdogs game may redeem their ticket at the Haymarket Park box office and their ticket will be valid for both seven-inning games on August 29th.

"With such a historic event, we want to make sure our fans and staff have a chance to attend and take part in Wednesday's festivities," Saltdogs GM Shane Tritz said. "After the match was announced in February after our schedule was set, we had some flexibility to play a doubleheader on Tuesday and open up Wednesday to help support such a unique event."

The match at Memorial Stadium begins at 7:00 p.m., but as part of a celebration for the sport and its impact across the state over the years, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State College will play an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. that evening.

The event will shatter two existing attendance records in college volleyball. The current attendance record for a single match is 18,755 for Nebraska/Wisconsin in the 2021 title game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The regular season attendance record is 16,833 for Wisconsin/Florida in Sept. 2022.

