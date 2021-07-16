'Dogs Hold on to Take Opener in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Justin Byrd had two RBIs, Yanio Perez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 9th, and the Saltdogs held on to beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-6 in the series opener at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday night.

Byrd tied the game with a single in the 6th before his two-out RBI double gave Lincoln (26-27) a 6-5 lead in the 8th. After Sioux Falls (21-32) tied the game in the bottom-half, Perez singled Gunnar Buhner pinch-running after Ryan Long's double to give the 'Dogs a lead for good.

In the 9th, James Pugliese retired the Canaries in order with a pair of strikeouts for his 14th save of the season.

The 'Dogs took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the 4th. Josh Altmann hit a solo homer in the 1st before Edgar Corcino doubled in a run and Zak Taylor doubled in two more in the 4th inning.

The Canaries rallied for five runs against Walter Borkovich in the bottom of the 4th. Borkovich had retired nine straight before the inning, and the first five Canaries reached before he was removed from the game.

Tyler Anderson pitched two scoreless innings in relief, while Josh Norwood added two scoreless frames. Logan Lombana allowed an unearned run in the 8th.

Byrd, Corcino, Taylor, Long, Perez and David Vidal all had multiple hits, and the 'Dogs recorded 15 hits in the game.

The series continues on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 5:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM.

