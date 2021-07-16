Chicago Dogs Rain on Milkmen's Parade

Franklin, WI. - Milwaukee starter Matt Solter got off to a rocky start in the bottom of the first inning, giving up a single and two walks to load the bases for T.J. Bennett, who hit an RBI single. Johnny Adams was the next Dog to strike, hitting a RBI double, giving Chicago an early 4-0 push in the first inning.

David Washington found the grass singling to center in the top of the second inning, and Aaron Hill made his way to first on a fielder's choice. Milwaukee catcher Christ Conley put runners in scoring position for Anibal Sierra, who knocked in Washington, leaving Milwaukee down by three runs.

The Dog's pushed their lead to four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Lidge, and Bennett both made it on base with singles, and Adams walked. Sending in Lidge was Harrison Smith with an RBI fielder's choice.

Inching their way back in the top of the fourth inning was the Milkmen. Washington hit another single and Hill moved him to third with a double, scoring Washington was Conley who hit a sac fly. Leaving the score 5-2 Chicago.

Chicago's offense would not let up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Michael Crouse knocked a double down the left field line, and Danny Mars brought him home with a smash to right field. Lidge was next to make it on base, followed by Bennett whose single sent in Mars, giving them a five run lead entering the fifth inning.

A firre started for the Milkmen in the top of the fifth inning after Trowbrige walked, and Adam Brett Walker II advanced with a single. Trey Martin hit a double that would score both Trowbridge and Walker II, closing the lead to three runs.

Tacking on another run for the Milkmen was Anibal Sierra who went yard in the top of the sixth inning and made the score 7-5 Chicago.

Takoda Metoxen took the mound in the bottom of the six inning for Milwaukee, and allowed runs to score, disrupting his perfect 0.00 ERA.

Robbie Gordon made his debut as a Milkmen in the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out two batters and holding the score to 9-5 Dog's.

The top of the eighth inning brought hope to the Milkmen. Washington led off and beat the defensive shift with a ground ball up the middle, Hill walked and Conley loaded the bases after he was hit by a pitch. The rain poured down as two runs scored, due to a throwing error from Dogs third base man Cosimo Cannella.

The Chicago Dog's continued to rain on the Milkmen's parade, after Washington couldn't hold onto an infield fly, Adams then grabbed his fourth RBI and the score went into double digits.

After losing the first two games of the series the Chicago Dog's came out on top Thursday night winning 10-5.

The Milkmen return to Franklin Field Friday, to face the Gary SouthShore Railcats at 6:35 pm.

