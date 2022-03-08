'Dogs Finalize Coaching Staff for Upcoming Season

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Manager Brett Jodie has finalized his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season, the club has announced.

Jodie - returning for his second season as the 'Dogs skipper - will be joined by Adam Donachie (Hitting Coach), Jason Rogers (Player/Coach), and T.J. Zarewicz (Bench Coach/Director of Player Development).

Donachie joins Jodie in Lincoln after spending five seasons playing for the skipper in Somerset (Atlantic League). Donachie was with Jodie from 2012-15 and for his final season of pro baseball before retiring in 2017.

Donachie was a former 2nd-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2002 out of Timber Creek High School in Orlando, FL and played 16 seasons of baseball over his career - reaching Triple-A in both 2010 and 2011.

He has recently spent time as an assistant coach with Chicago State University at the Division 1 level and worked as player/coach with Jodie in 2017.

Rogers joins the 'Dogs both on the field and in the dugout for 2022 after a highly successful 2021 with Gastonia in the Atlantic League, where he hit .286 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs in 95 games.

Rogers - who played 117 career MLB games with Milwaukee and Pittsburgh from 2014-16 - owns a career .283 BA with 145 homers and 734 RBIs. He hit .258 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in his Major League career, including homers against Francisco Liriano and Trevor Rosenthal.

Rogers was originally drafted by the Brewers in the 32nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Columbus State University.

T.J. Zarewicz will round out the staff for 2022 after he joined the 'Dogs midway through last season.

Zarewicz was part of a staff that led the 'Dogs to a 53-47 record, almost earning Lincoln's first playoff berth since 2017. Zarewicz will work under Jodie for his second season in the American Association, and the 31-year-old is a product of Bethany (WV) College.

The 'Dogs begin the season at home for the first time since 2017 when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries on May 13 at 7:05 p.m.

Stay tuned to saltdogs.com and all the Lincoln Saltdogs social media channels for news and information regarding the 2022 season!

